Letter: Gun violence - are we looking in the right places?

First, I am a proponent of gun control and universal background checks. Let’s get that out of the way.

This letter has more to do with the questions we keep asking each time we have a gun-related event and a suggestion that another as important question goes unasked by analysts, commentators and pundits in general.

To use Einstein’s approach of a thought experiment, let’s say that we are successful in America of banning all guns effective next month (remember, I said “thought experiment”!)

And in the following month, we have in the cities as many deaths caused by knives (please recall that London city deaths by knife exceeded New York deaths by gun sometime last year in a month. So, this is instructive.) This can happen here as well.

What questions do we ask? I am not going to even attempt to wax eloquently with “216 words remaining” in this letter.

It seems to me that, in western civilization in particular, we as collective societies in the West are experiencing a degradation of a value-based life, where there are notions of right and wrong, true and false, or—as many Philosophy classes note—any universal absolute by which relative judgments can be made.