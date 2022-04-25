Letter: Gun violence situation in America is crazy

Dear America,

I just read a story about another mass shooting this morning. I thought about writing this a few days ago, but did not get to it. Don’t worry though; I can still use the same opening sentence today.

Still, “Which one?” you ask. My response: Does not matter. I don’t care. Do you realize how unbelievably crazy it is that you have to ask?!

And yeah, I said I don’t care anymore. Americans have hitched their wagon to 2A, and we seem stuck with it.

There are estimated to be more than 400 million guns in the United States between police, the military and American civilians. More than 393 million (over 98%) of those guns are in civilian hands, the equivalent of 120 firearms per 100 citizens. That’s absurd.

Until we repeal 2A and ban guns, this will not end. Okay, maybe for the hunters, we can legalize bolt action hunting rifles only. (If you can’t bag a deer with that, then maybe you’re a poor hunter.)

Any other firearms will be illegal. And as to the crowd who yells “That means only the criminals will have guns!” I say, “Yeah. Exactly. Pick your team.”

You don’t have my thoughts and prayers, America. You have what you deserve. And don’t act like you care either. You don’t. If you did, you’d fix it.

Mark Schleupner, Roanoke