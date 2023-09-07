Gun control advocates propose strict gun control laws to eliminate gun related injuries and deaths.

None of the advocates ever propose restrictions for TV shows, video games and movies showing so many brutal acts of gun violence.

These venues are a source of inspiration for young viewers to learn how to kill with guns.

The venues imprint their minds with what is possible. Many of the top earning movies, video games, and TV programs include gun violence generating huge profits for networks and investors.

The media celebrates, honors, actors for their roles in these violent shows.

Every night the networks battle for viewers. The creative liberals believe that shows containing gun violence increase ratings.

Of course, any opposition to these programs, video games and movies is immediately put down as a violation to their First Amendment right to free speech.

Why do we allow this worship of gun violence to continue. Why the double standard ?

Joseph E. Elligson, Roanoke