Letter: Guns are not making us safer

Over the past year, there have been lots of protests in favor of gun rights in Virginia. Many of the protesters argue that it's critical to have guns for protection.
Yet any serious research on the topic shows that having a gun in your household makes it more likely that someone in that household will be injured or killed with a gun, especially women. A look at gun incidents in southwest Virginia in just the past month shows the fallacy of guns making us safer.
A child was killed in a drive by shooting in Roanoke. A man in Rocky Mount murdered a woman in a home before being shot by police. A man in Christiansburg started a standoff with police using his gun and fortunately was taken into custody, but was charged with trying to kill a police officer. Two men in the Roanoke bar Legends were arrested after an argument turned into a shooting.
Are there any stories about hero citizens saving innocent lives with their weapons? No, because relative to the daily carnage caused by guns, the 'hero with a gun' incidents are infinitesimal to non-existent. I've gotten into this argument with gun lovers in the Times comments section (not recommended) in the past year, and I challenged them to show me a news story or two about lives being saved with guns in Roanoke over the past year or two, and the only thing they came up with was someone who shot a dog that had bitten someone's hand on the Roanoke City Market.
In cities across America, this pattern is repeated. Story after story of men murdering their wives, kids finding a gun and accidentally shooting a sibling, or ridiculous arguments or road rage incidents ending with a person shot dead over nothing. And we ask our police to work in an environment where during any routine traffic stop or home welfare check they could be met with a dirtbag and his AR-15 who is ready to commit suicide by cop, but take down as many as possible on the way out. When will we face the reality that guns are NOT making us safer?
TODD PRUNER
AUSTIN, TEX.
BORN IN ROANOKE
