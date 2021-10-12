Letter: H.R. 3: Lower Drug Costs Now Act

The Lower Drug Costs Now Act is a critical piece of legislation for lowering prescription drug prices and improving Medicare for seniors and families across the country. Most Americans support the idea of Medicare negotiation for drug prices, yet Republican obstructionism to critically important, publicly supported policy solutions such as this, is once again preventing Congress from getting any work done on behalf of the American people.

We have got to hold our lawmakers accountable. Rep. Morgan Griffith, in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, voted against H.R. 3 even though it benefits everyone — except the prescription drug corporations with their army of lobbyists. Whose side is Rep. Griffith on? H.R. 3, as one aspect of the Build Back Better package, reflects something that matches the level of need in our communities, and deserves better than to be sidelined by partisan politics and corporate greed.

The possibility of real-life improvement contained within the Build Back Better Act is paid for by getting the super-rich and big corporations to pay their fair share in taxes instead of lining their pockets. Here are a couple of actions you can take right now:

Hold Representative Griffith accountable by calling him at 202-225-3861.

Tell Sen. Mark Warner to stand strong.