Letter: Hail to... oh, wait

Leave it to Washington’s football team to pick a three-syllable name, making a fight song rhyme very difficult. Every other NFL team name has one or two syllables, with the exception of the 49ers, Patriots and Buccaneers — better known as Niners, Pats and Bucs.

WFT might have gone with “Commandoes” but that would suggest force or, worse yet, pride in America’s military. Ironically, once the name is simplified they may become known as the “Washington Commies.” It can’t be coincidence that the new name evokes images of the commander in chief, a sure bonus for people cheering the youthful, brawny aura of the president.

Nonetheless, every team needs a distinctive fight song. The following is offered with images that should please the D.C. regime.

COMMANDERS FIGHT SONG

“Voting with the latest trend, we‘re humbly wishing not to offend. Our pay is outrageous, our anger contagious. We’re the Commanders.

“We hope to make our losing cease while urging cities to defund police. We diagram plays with o’s and with x’s trying to please all 31 sexes. Don’t inquire about domination. Give us trophies for participation. Winning’s for losers and steroid abusers. We’re the Commanders.

“The pigskin we’re toting while you do the voting. Our margins are mounting ’cause we do the counting. Our facts are like an encyclopedia. We’re never wrong ’cause we own the media. We lie, cheat and steal but no one dare bust us as long as we label it social justice. We’re the Commanders.

“We use any crisis to build up our yardage. The heck with your constitutional garbage. We aim to score points while puffing on joints. Legally speaking we earned the Big Toke. How cool it would be if the rich wound up broke. No one can stop our deceptive agenda. There is no law that we can’t ‘benda.’ We’re the Commanders.

“Our training’s aerobic and we’re not homophobic. Play to win? Do you think we’re daft? It’s all about picking a stud in the draft. Even at that, we’ll probably stumble. We’ll pick the guy who’s destined to fumble. So we’ll look for castoffs, free agents and such. Wine them and dine them and pay them too much. We’re the Commanders.

“In the two-minute warning, we need to call time. Vote to pay loafers and overlook crime. Greetings to anyone south of the border. Foster the chaos, doom law and order. Let’s stall Canadians up to our north but open to traffickers, let them pour forth. Immigration laws are mean. Welcome to smugglers and MS-13. Raise a fist in the air and hail Bernie Sanders. Here come the Washington Commanders.”

John Sappington, Lexington