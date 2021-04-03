Letter: Happy Easter

We are about to observe one of the most crucial events of Bible Prophecy: the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He died the most horrible death on the cross anyone could imagine. Just think, He did this because He loved us so much and wanted to forgive us for our sins. All we have to do is believe in Him and believe that He arose from the tomb and went back to Heaven to prepare a place for believers to live with Him forever and forgive us for all our wrongdoings and live for Him. This world is so full of sin today and Satan is doing everything he can to keep us from believing in Jesus and what He did for us. For example, take your Bible and read Romans 1:20-32, also 1 Corinthians 6:9-10. These scriptures will tell you some of the sins that will keep you out of the Kingdom of God. No sin will enter into Heaven.