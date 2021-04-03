 Skip to main content
Letter: Happy Easter
Letter: Happy Easter

We are about to observe one of the most crucial events of Bible Prophecy: the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He died the most horrible death on the cross anyone could imagine. Just think, He did this because He loved us so much and wanted to forgive us for our sins. All we have to do is believe in Him and believe that He arose from the tomb and went back to Heaven to prepare a place for believers to live with Him forever and forgive us for all our wrongdoings and live for Him. This world is so full of sin today and Satan is doing everything he can to keep us from believing in Jesus and what He did for us. For example, take your Bible and read Romans 1:20-32, also 1 Corinthians 6:9-10. These scriptures will tell you some of the sins that will keep you out of the Kingdom of God. No sin will enter into Heaven.

When we breathe our last breath and our heart takes its last beat, our soul goes immediately back to the God who gave it to us. We won't be dead; only our bodies will be buried but not our soul and mind. You have to make a choice before this happens to determine how you will spend eternity. In normal times our churches would be full on Easter Sunday, but don't stop there. There are 51 more weeks that need our presence. Our mind and soul needs to be fed from God's word the same as our bodies need food to survive.

I am so thankful to live in a community where we can express our beliefs and they will be printed in our local newspaper. It is not like that everywhere. We still have freedom of the press in our midst. Happy Easter to everyone and have a joyful day.

Thelma Clements, Rockbridge County

 

