Letter: Hash is best candidate for sheriff

Why I know Antonio Hash will be the best candidate for Sheriff is because he has a wonderful steadfast spirit in aiming and staying with the task he is working on until it’s maintained or accomplished.

Antonio never wants to be recognized for anything he does because it’s a reasonable service. He often tells the members of the nonprofit to make an educated decision because he knows the team has the best interest of organization at heart. His motto is “WE DO IT BETTER TOGETHER" with team work from all staff, because in order for change to happen you first have to be the change.

The Sheriff's Department is one department and no matter what your position is you must be willing to get your hands dirty sometimes and do what’s needed to make the department be one voice.

Being a sheriff is not just a desk job but it’s making yourself known in the community, having a good listening ear to address real concerns of ALL PEOPLE; making them feel comfortable telling you the news of what’s really happening in their neighborhoods. Antonio helped serve with the Mayor and Police Dept. at the community event in Melrose Park bridging the gap of police and community.

No job is too small. He served hot dogs, drinks and chips at the event before an election was ever thought of.