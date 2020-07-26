Letter: Hatred involves color of our heart

The recent national events involving police misconduct, rioting, and civil unrest is disturbing, but why Roanoke? The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis is a crime and like most crimes, it is hard to understand how this can happen.
Preventing and correcting police misconduct involves training, supervision and leadership in the police agency. Since the mid 1990s, law enforcement made many improvements in the delivery of services to the community.
Roanoke City, under direction of Chief Perkins and Chief Jones, made major changes in the structure of the agency to include minority and other community group leaders. These community stakeholders have direct involvement in the development of police officer training and in the review of every complaint made by a citizen. They also have direct access to the Chief and other staff officers.
This was not done to appease complaints; it was done to develop relationships and build trust with community leaders to improve services in the community. This is the model for our nation and many other police agencies made similar changes. So, what happened to those relationships in Roanoke?
Minneapolis has a problem when a police officer commits a crime, then national groups put out the word and we have rioting in Roanoke. Did our local community groups decide to ignore the relationships developed with the police department so they can advocate for a false national narrative? The current unrest is based on emotion. Blaming the police for 60 years of failed social policy will not result in positive change.
To have lasting change we need an honest discussion about the social issues involved with disparity. The hatred we see does not involve the color of our skin; it involves the color of our heart. Consider, what is the end game of the national groups behind this unrest? As a nation, we look to our leaders. Why does the Democrat party support the unrest? Why is the Republican party silent?
KEITH JOHNSON
CRIMINAL JUSTICE PROGRAM HEAD
VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
ROANOKE
