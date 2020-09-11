 Skip to main content
Letter: Hat's off to RCPS
Letter: Hat's off to RCPS

The opening weeks of Roanoke City Public Schools virtual instruction have taken place, and the teachers, support staff, and building administrators should be commended for their tireless work.

My son has finished his first week as a sophomore at William Fleming High School, and despite challenges in place via COVID-19, he had a fantastic week of learning due to the leadership provided by Archie Freeman, principal.

The teachers were on point, offering instructional, technical, and emotional support to students who are wading through unfamiliar waters with our public-school educators. Although I don’t think the current structure is sustainable long-term because teachers are human, the teachers and administrators have earned my full support. My hat’s off to you, RCPS!

AMY TLOCKOWSKI

ROANOKE

