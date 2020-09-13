Letter: He had a chance

He had a chance. A chance to get one thing right for the right reasons. Any guesses who may be the topic here? In January the man in the White House had a chance to do the right thing by letting the experts have the mic and resisting his usual off the cuff remarks that leave us with our mouths open in disbelief. He had a chance for our country to not be faced with mourning the loss of thousands gone too soon. He could have even taken all the glory, something of which he is quite familiar. All he had to do was nod and accept their recommendations, step back, take the credit…and wear a mask. I’m not sure what would better define treason than betraying your country when you had information that could have been used to save lives. Instead his whole tenure has been one that will be viewed as anything but a leader. He is a Firestarter. A sick genius at suggesting disruption and then backing away from it as though he had nothing to do with it.
I have resisted writing a letter regarding my opinion of this immoral soulless human but can no longer keep quiet. In my 64 years I never imagined there would be a leader for which I had absolutely no respect, but yet here we are. I feared him from the beginning and he has proven to be more of a nightmare than I could ever have imagined. His treasonous actions go by day after day without our Republican brothers and sisters raising nary an eyebrow. History will show them complicit and hopefully the ballot box will put things on the right path again. Our country will take years to heal from the harm this one man has wrought. But this issue, COVID-19, isn’t left or right this time, it’s life or death.
LYNN BRAMMER
CHRISTIANSBURG
