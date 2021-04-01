Letter: Headline distracts from real story

Headlines in multiple news stories last week suggested that a decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals was a win for Mountain Valley Pipeline; it was not.

The company still does not have a permit for its Southgate Extension Project to cross waterways in North Carolina. And, as N.C, Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Anna Gurney has stated, "The Fourth Circuit ruling vindicates DEQ’s concerns about the MVP Southgate pipeline extension and the uncertainty of the (MVP) Mainline project. The ruling upholds the state’s authority to determine that building the Southgate Extension at this time poses unnecessary risk to North Carolina’s streams, lakes, and wetlands.”

The Roanoke Times headline, "Denial of Mountain Valley Pipeline permit reversed by federal appeals court," (March 12) distracts from the real story. The decision of the three-judge panel states, “We grant the petition, vacate the denial, and remand to the agency for additional explanation.” In other words, the court sent the permit denial back to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality “for additional explanation.”