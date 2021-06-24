 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Headline was misleading
6 comments

Letter: Headline was misleading

  • 6
{{featured_button_text}}

Your headline “Crucial tests for Biden agenda,” (May 30) is irresponsibly misleading. Tests for Biden’s agenda are its efficacy, whether it solves America’s problems. Rather, the tests we’re now facing are the strength and effectiveness of Republican obstructionism, whether Biden’s opponents can stymie him, irrespective of whether his plans are beneficial or even popular.

Biden got more than 7 million more votes than his Republican opponent and the 50 Democratic Senators represent more than 41 million more people than their 50 Republican counterparts. Polls find that Biden’s plans for infrastructure modernization, expanding education, shoring up the social safety net, gun control, police reform, and voting rights are all popular with voters.

So the real test is whether the minority Republicans can muster the power to derail the agenda that Americans overwhelmingly support.

Michael Abraham, Blacksburg

 

6 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: The pandemic is not gone

As the pandemic seems to be easing somewhat in the U.S., let us not forget that it is still not gone. Deaths are not as high as last winter af…

Letters

Letter: Equal means equal

Recently Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment which satisfies the requirements that 3/4 of states approve it  f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert