Letter: Headline was misleading

Your headline “Crucial tests for Biden agenda,” (May 30) is irresponsibly misleading. Tests for Biden’s agenda are its efficacy, whether it solves America’s problems. Rather, the tests we’re now facing are the strength and effectiveness of Republican obstructionism, whether Biden’s opponents can stymie him, irrespective of whether his plans are beneficial or even popular.

Biden got more than 7 million more votes than his Republican opponent and the 50 Democratic Senators represent more than 41 million more people than their 50 Republican counterparts. Polls find that Biden’s plans for infrastructure modernization, expanding education, shoring up the social safety net, gun control, police reform, and voting rights are all popular with voters.

So the real test is whether the minority Republicans can muster the power to derail the agenda that Americans overwhelmingly support.

Michael Abraham, Blacksburg