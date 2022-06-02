Letter: Health care for American children should be priority

As the majority of senators approved $40 billion to support the Ukraine war, Sen. Rand Paul’s objection and attempt to block the speedy sending of funds to Ukraine showed him as one of a few members of the government who behaves responsibly toward the American taxpayers.

Senators were irresponsible to transfer that money to a foreign nation while American citizens are struggling with inflation and economical difficulties.

The government has never been able to agree on spending for Americans without creating difficulties and political conflicts. The irony is that bills to support people would never be passed without argument over the cons and pros or raising taxes on the majority of hard-working citizens, but funding foreign nations is perceived as U.S. policy.

Here in the U.S, based on the 2020 census, 4.3 million children were without health coverage, which is also indication of poverty as well.

The question is: can the government afford to pay American children’s health coverage? It is obvious such a question would create arguments and debates, and causes anger from various groups among both Democrats and Republicans.

Providing health coverage for American children is a better use for the billions of dollars in wasteful government spending and the billions paid in foreign aid, $38 billion in 2021 alone. Providing health coverage for American children is logical and ethical as well.

However, the possibility of providing health coverage for children depends on political parties' agreement. The U.S. is absolutely able to afford and provide free health coverage for American children. The priority of Congress and the Senate needs to take a different trend and place American children ahead of politics.

Serwan Zangana, Roanoke