Letter: Heartfelt appreciation for law enforcement

As we recognize National Law Enforcement Week, I thank the brave men and women in law enforcement that serve our communities with dedication, commitment, valor, and sacrifice. I extend a heartfelt appreciation to their families.
Police work is not a job, it is a calling. A resolve for those that swear an oath to serve and protect, to protect and respect our freedoms and Constitutional rights, to uphold those freedoms at any cost and sacrifice, even the ultimate sacrifice.
Now more than ever, these courageous police officers need our support. We must stand with those that are our first line of protection.
These heroes are leaders in our communities working towards the greater good, on-duty and off.
They coach life skills and character with football, volleyball, softball, and soccer.
They invest in our young students through community college scholarships and internships, building strong lasting relationships.
Police officers serve in our churches, they volunteer in our schools, non-profit organizations and with our fire and rescue.
They also work with our business communities to strengthen economic wellness and growth.
I am thankful for our community of law enforcement that serve tirelessly, with integrity and honor, striving each day to make a difference.
These brave men and women run towards evil with courage and strength, keeping us safe. They are one of our greatest assets.
As we honor their service, may we never forget their sacrifices. May we remember the fallen and their families. To those that serve, and to those that gave all; we thank you.
These comments are my own, and do not reflect those of the Board of Supervisors.
Sherri Blevins, Christiansburg