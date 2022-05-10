Letter: Heed the signs of democracy's decline

In the 1960s, when America thought she was in the midst of a democratic revolution due to all the free sex and inspired music, the opposite was really happening. One sign of the times is found in a lyric written by Sam Cooke: “Don’t know much about history, don’t know much biology ... but I do know that if you love me too, what a wonderful world it would be.”

Sam Cooke was shot and killed at age 33 in the midst of a spectacular rise in crime and violence in America. Such a trend is one of the surest indicators of the decline of democracy into a distinctly un-wonderful world. Lack of attention to history is another one.

Today's debate pitting a woman's control over her own body vs. a fetus' right to live is not the crux of democracy. How the issue is solved is the crux.

It’s time for ordinary folks and big-shot leaders to get familiar with the Constitution before there’s no democracy left to sing about.

War is heating up day by day in eastern Europe, but Americans are unbelievably cool and self-composed, above it all. This doesn’t touch us.

Our viewing attention is rapt for a few minutes upon pitted-out streets, blackened buildings, bodies strewed hither and thither, and moms and kids scurrying about like little rats without a destination. A moment later we are kicking back and playfully watching our favorite sit-com.

We are like the proverbial frog in a pot of water. The temperature rises little by little until we are cooked, but we never know we are in trouble until it’s too late.

Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah