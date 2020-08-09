You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Help me understand
Letter: Help me understand

I am confused. I recently read a Facebook post that described the act of not wearing a mask as being that of “a Patriot.” I would think that protecting himself/others and working to keep businesses in the area open would be considered the patriotic approach.

Is there a concerted effort in Southwest Virginia to increase the COVID caseload and require businesses to close again? Is that why folks don’t want to wear masks? I realize that initially masks weren’t recommended but as more was learned about this virus masks proved useful in slowing the infection rate.

I don’t think that those going into surgery ever requested dirty tools be used once scientists discovered the value of sterilization. Or, perhaps, this is an effort to reduce the country’s population? Please help me understand.

DONNA SILBER

CHRISTIANSBURG

