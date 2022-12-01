Letter: Help protect dreamers

Our strength is in our diversity. We are fortunate to be a desirable country.

We attract the smart, hardworking people around the world that want to prove and earn their worth.

Having the courage and determination to make the dangerous trip here is a great value to us.

The children of those immigrants deserve to stay in the country in which they have been raised by brave, hardworking American residents.

These people and their parents are already productive parts of our workforce.

Harry Gedney, Roanoke