Letter: Help those who are in rehab

It was upsetting to read your article (Oct. 29) regarding neighbors going to court against a rehab house in their neighborhood ("Residents go to court against rehab house in their neighborhood.") I kept looking for a reason they were upset -- the rehab house residents were too loud, throwing late-night, raucous parties, leaving trash on the sidewalks or streets, creating disturbance, but I saw NOTHING. Unless or until, it would be nice if, as the article does say, "We know each other and help each other." Perhaps doing the same for those in rehab would be following Christ's teachings.