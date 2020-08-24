Letter: Her vote

This week is the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution giving women the right to vote. This victory was long fought for over 70 years and the women who fought for this right suffered mightily.
In 1917 suffragists protesting the lack of vote started carrying signs comparing President Wilson to the German Kaiser. President Wilson's patience ran out and police began arresting the protesters en masse. The women were convicted of offenses such as "obstructing sidewalk traffic," and "disorderly conduct." The convicted women were imprisoned in Lorton, Virginia, at the Occoquan Workhouse. With filthy and harsh conditions, the convicted women prisoners protested and were force fed as punishment after they went on a hunger strike.
The 19th Amendment was finally passed in 1920. Far from perfect, the amendment failed to fully enfranchise Black, Asian, Hispanic and Native American women. It was granted in name only, as state constitutional loopholes kept them from exercising that right.
Not until the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, were these injustices wiped out, overcoming legal barriers on state and national level. This legislation is considered one of the most far reaching statutes of civil rights legislation in the U.S. and unfortunately has been gutted recently by the United States Supreme Court in the Shelby County vs. Holder, eroding the federal government's ability to enforce the law.
According to the National Geographic, "State legislatures-mainly those controlled by Republicans in states with increased minority turnout-have challenged the Voting Rights Act by passing a wave of new restrictions, including voter ID laws and reduced early voting.”
In spite of all these efforts, the 2018 election marked the highest voter turnout seen in midterm elections since 1914. Women broke the records for the number of women running for for state and national offices, continuing to the 2019 midterm elections, and sent a record number of 90 new women to the House of Representatives gaining majority control.
Voting cannot be taken for granted and I am grateful for the early suffragists who would not play nice and back down.
JERI ROGERS
FOUNDER AND EDITOR
ARTEMIS JOURNAL
FLOYD
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!