Letter: Here we go again

How many times are we going to hear a politician get up and tell us they are going to raise taxes on the corporations and the rich?

The ignorant ones cheer as if a corporation or the wealthy are actually going to pay higher taxes.

YOU ARE BEING LIED TO FOR CRYING OUT LOUD!!!

Let's say the crook, er um politician, says he's going to raise taxes on Toyota.

Toyota simply passes the cost of the tax onto its price of their cars and trucks. Therefore, it is not Toyota paying more taxes, It's US. YOU AND I.

And it works that way on every corporation, business big or small, and yes, even a newspaper. The government makes it look like big business is evil and they are saving you and I money by raising taxes on them. "They aren't paying their fair share is what they scream." Well, if they are evil, they employ a load of people and I've said it a million times, "No poor person has ever given me a job so I am beaucoup glad there are rich folks."

If anyone is evil, it's the ones trying to convince you and I that they are somehow punishing successful people when in fact, AND THEY KNOW IT, we are the ones who get punished.