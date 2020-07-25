Letter: Heritage
0 comments

Letter: Heritage

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

I am tired of reading about these people saying they are defending "their" heritage when it comes to that losing flag or the statues. If you tell them that they are also defending lynchings, whippings, selling of other human beings, though they did not think of them as humans, and breaking up of families they say that they did not do that.

They follow the teachings of that "great" statesman of the confederacy "their" vice president Alexander Stephens "Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth. This truth has been slow in the process of its development, like all other truths in the various departments of science." This is the man Georgia put a statue of in the U.S. Capitol.

These defenders must accept that their ancestors fought for what they were told were states rights, protecting their lands, when they were in fact fighting to protect the plantation owners right to use slave labor to enrich themselves with nothing for the farmer who had no slaves. They lost the war but rewrote history enough over the past 150+ years to make their descendants feel as if they had every right to kill people for being a different color.

My wife comes from Bristol, Va., and I come from California, thank God. Her ancestor fought for the South, however she does not feel a person of another color makes them inferior.

JIM PITTENDRIGH

BOONES MILL

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: If Biden were president

Have you thought about what life would be like with Joe Biden as president? To start, you know the Democrats won't let him run the show. Who w…

Letters

Letter: Priorities!

Of course black lives matter. All lives matter. I do dare to suggest that a couple of ways we are currently demonstrating this be examined.

Letters

Letter: Dear World

Our present problems are not a matter of skin color but of heart condition. Sin in the individual heart always results in hatred, strife and a…

Letters

Letter: Trump coverage

What a bitter irony: Non-stop, gee-whiz coverage by the corporate TV media helped elect Trump: it was an easy-to-get story, easy to follow up …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News