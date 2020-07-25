Letter: Heritage

I am tired of reading about these people saying they are defending "their" heritage when it comes to that losing flag or the statues. If you tell them that they are also defending lynchings, whippings, selling of other human beings, though they did not think of them as humans, and breaking up of families they say that they did not do that.
They follow the teachings of that "great" statesman of the confederacy "their" vice president Alexander Stephens "Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth. This truth has been slow in the process of its development, like all other truths in the various departments of science." This is the man Georgia put a statue of in the U.S. Capitol.
These defenders must accept that their ancestors fought for what they were told were states rights, protecting their lands, when they were in fact fighting to protect the plantation owners right to use slave labor to enrich themselves with nothing for the farmer who had no slaves. They lost the war but rewrote history enough over the past 150+ years to make their descendants feel as if they had every right to kill people for being a different color.
My wife comes from Bristol, Va., and I come from California, thank God. Her ancestor fought for the South, however she does not feel a person of another color makes them inferior.
JIM PITTENDRIGH
BOONES MILL
