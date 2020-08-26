Letter: Heroic efforts to benefit students

Many schools are in the process of opening for the Fall semester and just about everyone wants the process to be successful.
As a faculty member at Virginia Tech, I can attest to the enormous efforts that have been, and are being undertaken to enable our students to safely return to campus and to remain on campus for the entire semester.
The entire Virginia Tech administration has worked tirelessly to prepare for the upcoming semester. On a more personal level, the Dean of our College and his staff as well as our Department Chair and his staff have spent countless hours during the summer brainstorming and developing techniques and methods for safety measures in our classrooms, laboratories and office spaces. This is in addition to formulating safe measures for all of the many research activities and van transport necessary in our college. Classrooms and laboratories have been reconfigured and marked to allow sufficient spacing for student safety. Techniques have been developed by our computer specialists to permit high-quality classes to be taught — whether in-person, hybrid, or online. My teaching colleagues have devoted much of their summer to redesigning their courses with the best interests of their students in mind.
TO ALL STUDENTS — You are not aware of all the herculean efforts that have been employed for your benefit. PLEASE adhere to ALL of the safety procedures — not only in the classroom but also in your dorms, apartments and during your off-campus activities.
If Virginia Tech is forced to revert to teaching all courses online at some point during the semester because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout campus, those selfish and self-centered students who decided they were too important to wear a mask and that it was better to party and gather in large groups will be the ones who are to blame. Not all students — JUST YOU. But your non-compliance will affect ALL students.
PLEASE adhere to all of the safety protocols. They have been developed with YOU in mind. They have been developed for EVERYONE.
DR. DONALD LINZEY
DEPT. OF FISH AND WILDLIFE SCIENCE
COLLEGE OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENT
BLACKSBURG
