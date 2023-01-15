 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hey Christiansburg — start jumping!

Faint hints of “Enter Sandman" can be heard wafting through the frigid evening air of Christiansburg. If you've not been hearing it, then start listening more closely. The reason for this, I believe, is that the long-awaited and highly anticipated Huckleberry Park along Peppers Ferry Road will be opening in April 2023! 

There will be something there for everyone to enjoy — young and old, able-bodied and physically challenged, humans and dogs alike. The park is a transformational project for our community — one that holds great promise for both current and future generations, and one that will induce immeasurable visitation to our fair town, as well as provide one more major reason for folks to live, work and play here.

The park itself is a product of public sentiment, extensive public input and planning, and capable leadership from our town government. It's a hallmark example of an investment that will pay both immediate and long-term dividends in the economic vitality, health and overall quality of life of our town — and but one more reason why Christiansburg is indeed "progressive small-town living at its best."

And so with that, Christiansburg, let's start jumping! 

Brad Stipes, Christiansburg 

