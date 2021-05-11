Letter: Hill is the right choice for Roanoke Sheriff

Whether you’re taking a company public, motivating students to learn, running a board of directors, or raising children, you need some basic leadership skills.
The fact is, we’re not born with these skills. We learn them -- from others, from books and seminars, and also from the experience.
They say experience is the best teacher; it’s definitely a source of effective leadership and a pretty valuable one.
As the wife of Sheriff candidate LeMajor “Lee” Hill, he has done several things well: served the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years and gained the respect of his colleagues.
Lee exhibits many qualities necessary for effective leadership, first by leading his home for over 27 years, being a provider, father, protector, and friend to me and our three children.
As a John Maxwell leadership speaker, coach, and trainer, I come alongside leaders to build their most valuable assets: their people. There are a couple of tenets I quote often from my mentors: “Everything rises and falls on leadership” and “how you do one thing, is how you do everything”.
There are a couple of things I know about Lee. He has served and supervised in every division at the Sheriff’s Office, he knows the ins and outs, he has sat at the leadership table daily and earned the respect of his leaders and peers.
I am excited Lee has chosen to offer the citizens of Roanoke effective leadership.
As Sheriff of Roanoke, he will work with the city to improve employee retention, increase salaries, and create a leadership development program. He will work to increase mental health services for inmates to decrease their returning to jails.
One way of doing this is by supporting the governor’s new free community college program. He will help the city with beautification projects and create a new post-COVID department to offer new wellness programs to get inmates additional resources to improve their overall well-being.
Lee’s leadership skills and abilities coupled with his integrity, dedication, career achievements, and understanding of the community make him the right choice for the next sheriff of Roanoke City.
Dr. Melinda C. Hill, Roanoke