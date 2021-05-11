Letter: Hill is the right choice for Roanoke Sheriff

Whether you’re taking a company public, motivating students to learn, running a board of directors, or raising children, you need some basic leadership skills.

The fact is, we’re not born with these skills. We learn them -- from others, from books and seminars, and also from the experience.

They say experience is the best teacher; it’s definitely a source of effective leadership and a pretty valuable one.

As the wife of Sheriff candidate LeMajor “Lee” Hill, he has done several things well: served the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years and gained the respect of his colleagues.

Lee exhibits many qualities necessary for effective leadership, first by leading his home for over 27 years, being a provider, father, protector, and friend to me and our three children.

As a John Maxwell leadership speaker, coach, and trainer, I come alongside leaders to build their most valuable assets: their people. There are a couple of tenets I quote often from my mentors: “Everything rises and falls on leadership” and “how you do one thing, is how you do everything”.