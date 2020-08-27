Letter: Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Hirohito

Seventy-five years ago this month, a lone B-29 dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, in hopes the Japanese government would surrender. After no response, a second A-bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9. The war leaders of Japan were determined to continue fighting but Emperor Hirohito declared Japan would surrender in a broadcast to his people on August 15, 1945.
Over the years, revisionists have said Japan would have surrendered by the end of 1945 without the use of the bombs. However, not only were the military committed to the age-old code of Bushido, “the way of the warrior,” but most of the Japanese people as well. This code was a prime reason for the high percentage of deaths by Japanese armed forces in the island fighting of WWII. They simply would not surrender.
John T. Correll wrote an in-depth article on these events in the June issue of the Air Force magazine. After the war Gen. MacArthur estimated we would have suffered about 500,000 casualties if an invasion of Japan had occurred. The Japanese would have sacrificed at least a million. The first invasion was planned for November 1, 1945.
MAC BARNES, USAFR (RET.)
ROANOKE
