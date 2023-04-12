Dear concerned citizens, I'm greatly disturbed by the condition and fate of one of the oldest houses in the Roanoke Valley: the Elisha Betts House at 320 Huntington Blvd. in Roanoke.

Built in 1819, this property contains a couple of important structures: the Betts family cemetery and a rare extant slave house, both of which have significant historical value. It is registered on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. However, neither of these distinctions can save it from demolition.

This house is extremely important to our town. We need to do something before it has deteriorated so much that it is beyond repair and can be demolished. In its current state of severe dilapidation it will be unsalvageable very soon and we will lose this house forever.

The potential loss of this house and property will take with it a remarkable piece of Roanoke history for current and future citizens.

I'm asking you, as concerned residents of our beautiful city, to band together with me to try to save this house before it's gone forever. If we need financial assistance, we can request donations from several different sources.

Together, we can save this house from being destroyed. Email me at evzbnz@gmail.com.

Evalyn Packard, Roanoke