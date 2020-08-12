You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: History
Letter: History

Our president, no matter what one may think of him, attempts to be a student of history and also, a fast learner. Adolph, in the early 1930s sent his Brown Shirts into the streets to club Jews, Communists, activists and any others who might disagree with his views of things.

Then we fast forward to the present when our prexs' buddy Vladimir sent his Russian troops, without identification or any identifying insignia, into the Ukraine to be sure that country was one in which "Law and Order" (Russian style) prevailed.

Isn't there an old saw that says something like, "Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it." Aw, that couldn't happen in America!

F.D. WILLIAMSON

COVINGTON

