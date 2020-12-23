Letter: Hokies win due to fraudulent and rigged game

In addition, the game was played in Blacksburg where we know all referees are Hokies fans and corrupt. Virginia would have at least 34 points but for the refs stealing points from us all game. In fact, the reffing was so bad that the head umpire should be drawn and quartered and shot at dawn. However, I say this facetiously. Additionally, I have absolute proof that the game was stolen from the Hoos.

When Virginia took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Hokies had only a one in four quadrillion chance of winning at that point. No Virginia team ever had led that late in the first quarter in Blacksburg and not won. I demand that all loyal and uncowed Wahoos join me in filing 59 lawsuits to make sure that we have integrity in our game results, even if we have to lose 58 of them. If that doesn't work, we will take this to ACC Commissioner Swofford to overturn the result of the game. He will have to support us as we helped get him appointed to his position. If he doesn't, he lacks courage and wisdom. Finally, I never will concede that we could lose a football game to such a horrible coach as Justin Fuente or that I am in fact a sore loser.