Letter: Hold elected officials accountable

My Congressperson, Rep. Morgan Griffith (9th District), stated that he voted against the Heroes Act (HR 6800) because it “attempts to use the present crisis to radically transform America.” The Heroes Act (link below) provides families and communities with assistance that will increase access to food, housing, medical care and jobs. In the U.S., we have lost 100,000 lives and 40 million jobs during COVID-19, with people of color and low wage employees affected disproportionately more. The wealthy continue to loot from us while selfish leaders blame the oppressed. Not supporting the Heroes Act is just one of many ways those in power support the status quo. COVID-19 has highlighted social disparities that have existed and will continue should we not act “radically”; change is needed.
Furthermore, Griffith stated that the Heroes Act “rewards collecting unemployment over work”. What about your constituents who used to work at the Christiansburg Golden Corral or IHOP that have closed for good? So many workers aren’t paid a living wage and do not have health care, which is not specific to COVID-19. Social and economic recovery from COVID-19 is uncertain and will be slow. So, again, change is needed.
Did your Congressperson represent you in their Heroes Act vote? If you are unsure, see the link below. Let your Congressperson know how their vote did or did not represent how your community members should be treated.
Furthermore, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is choosing inaction when people need support during this poorly handled pandemic. Contact your senators and demand they pass the Heroes Act.
We must create change to support our community; we must hold our elected officials accountable.
MEGAN SHEPHERD
VOLUNTEER AND DONOR, VIRGINIA ORGANIZING NRV CHAPTER
CHRISTIANSBURG