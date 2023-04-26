In February, a train derailment in Ohio sent toxic plumes into the air, threatening residents’ health. This accident received tremendous national news coverage.

Last November, in rural Pennsylvania, a massive methane leak similarly threatened residents with toxic emissions yet oddly received little attention. According to The Guardian, “more than a billion cubic feet of methane and other toxins were spewed into the atmosphere from a failed storage well at an ageing fossil-fuel facility operated by Equitrans Midstream Corporation on Rager Mountain.” It was reported as “the scene of the biggest gas leak in Pennsylvania’s history — and one of the worst ever detected in the U.S.”

According to an Associated Press report from Nov. 18, “massive amounts of planet-warming methane leaked into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed.”

EQT estimated it was venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The AP added, “If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal.”

Apparently, since toxic gas plumes are invisible and make poor video coverage, news organizations mostly ignored this environmental disaster. [On Nov. 20, the AP reported the well had been capped after an estimated 1.4 billion cubic feet in emissions.]

EQT is the parent company of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a potential methane nightmare being built through West Virginia and Virginia. This poisonous climate disaster in Pennsylvania is one of untold numbers of leaks from aging EQT wells and pipelines.

How can a company with a track record of environmental destruction and millions of dollars in fines be allowed to build such dangerous new infrastructure? Greed. EQT is one of the many companies working to ship gas overseas for higher profits. This in turn raises energy prices for Americans.

How can a company that desperately needs to fix existing infrastructure be allowed to build more? Corruption. They gamed the system with lobbyists and political contributions, so our government works for EQT and against the best interests of the people and our environment.

We can’t allow this madness to continue. Let’s hold these fossil fuel companies accountable for existing problems before they create new ones. Check POWHR.org for how you can help.

David Seriff, Blacksburg