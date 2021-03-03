Letter: Hold precious our democracy

What I witnessed on Wednesday, Jan. 6, brought tears to my eyes. Tears much different than those that flowed for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. They were tears of anger because there is a long history of the senseless killing of Black men and women. My tears on Jan. 6 flowed as the realization that far too many in this country that I love, hate me more than they love America. It was painful and gut wrenching to witness. And to witness members of Congress and the Senate continue their plan to disenfranchise the will of the people was, in a word, disgusting.

It is no surprise that Congressmen Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith would vote to disenfranchise voters. In 2019, both voted against repairing and strengthening the Voting Rights Act of 1965/“The Voting Rights Advancement” Act. The disenfranchisement of Black voters has been and continues to be the playbook of white men in power. Following Reconstruction, we saw the legalization of Jim Crow. Communities purposely hold local elections in May because they know that if held on Election Day in November, voter turnout will naturally be higher.