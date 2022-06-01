Letter: Homelessness still a big problem

Roanoke city leaders say homelessness is down, and I don't know why they say that. Every one of them knows we have people standing in the median with scooters, crates to sit on, trash left behind. Orange Avenue, as busy as it is, I'm surprised no one has been hurt, working these corners like a job. Roanoke could enforce codes of loitering; why have signs if you're not going to enforce them? Letting this continue isn't the answer. How about our leaders educate the public to give to places like the [Roanoke Rescue] mission and put into play an ordinance for fines for giving [to panhandlers], until people realize this is not the way to help — it just encourages begging to continue. And we need homeless housing projects for the homeless to have a place to live.