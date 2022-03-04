Letter: Honor the zoning in Blacksburg

In response to Alyssa Short’s letter (Feb. 26, "Reasons to support high-density housing"):

The opposition to high-density housing she recommends for South Main and Country Club is in significant part because of the complete disregard of the current zoning requirements (more than doubling the density allowed) and the risks associated with increased congestion due to the massive number of vehicles (over 100) that would be vying for access onto a narrow, already much used road.

Nobody is disputing that Blacksburg needs affordable housing. We have seen better ways to accomplish this. Home ownership is the best path for improving a family’s financial security.

The Habitat for Humanity town homes on Church Street and the single-family homes on Nellie’s Cave are good examples of well-developed and integrated-into-the-neighborhood projects.

Home ownership also was the recommendation from the survey of Blacksburg residents’ preferences for developing sustainable housing in town.

Community Housing Partners has had successes with rental duplexes integrated into neighborhoods: Grissom Lane Apartments and the Cedar Crest Townhome Community. I suggest that if they want to build on this corner, they provide townhomes per the current zoning density requirement. Of course, this would then be 100% of “affordable” housing developed by CHP located in the Southeast Quadrant.

Why is CHP demanding this intensity of density? Because they cannot afford to adhere to the density required by current zoning, in part due to their fixed costs. Well, if one of your fixed costs is a $1.8 million plot of land, yes it may take you a while to recoup your costs. Perhaps locate another, more affordable plot of land. From GIS, it does appear that they still own undeveloped land around the Cedar Crest Townhomes. Or perhaps Ms. Short has a plot of land near her home to recommend as suggested in her letter.

Our neighborhood is not just “jarred,” we are alarmed by Ms. Short’s board, our planning commission and now possibly our town council allowing a developer to run roughshod over our neighborhood. Keep the current zoning requirements. Let us have affordable housing built to the scale of the neighborhood. Let town council know your view on this project.

Anna Csaky-Chase, Blacksburg