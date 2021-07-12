Letter: Honoring Lee in public spaces should end

Responding to Ruth Parsons' letter published June 23 ("Honoring Robert E. Lee"):

Ruth Parsons apparently honors the memory of Robert E. Lee. It is her right and privilege to do so. However, she writes in favor of all of us honoring him with statues and other memorials. The example that she cited of gentleman-like kindness to a "lonely northern woman" inspired her to write.

Let's also remember that Lee owned enslaved human beings. He also fought to preserve the ownership of dark skinned human beings. He took an oath to support and defend the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic when he volunteered for the U.S. Army and subsequently led armies against the United States. This qualifies as treason. Many of us think this is wrong, and we do not honor his memory.

From what I read, he was a gentleman and kind to many white people. But he certainly was instrumental in leading many Virginians to their death in his defense of the southern (Virginian?) "cause." One more thought — in 2019, a piece written by Bill Bestpitch in The Roanoke Times informed us that Lee was not in favor of statues and memorials to him. Lee believed that it would be "wiser ... not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife."