Letter: Honoring Robert E. Lee who has gone before us

One of the prominent books my father strategically placed for me before he died was “Lee: The Last Years” by Charles Bracelen Flood.
Inside Dad marked a page telling how Lee was at the White Sulphur Hotel in West Virginia. A Northern woman who was lonely sat away from the reception line (called the Treadmill). “She became aware that a brilliantly shined pair of black shoes had stopped before her. Looking up from her book, her eyes met those of Robert E. Lee. He smiled, bowed, and asked for the honor of her company in the Treadmill.” By this act of kindness, Lee helped others to accept her that evening.
When I think of Washington and Lee University, I think of my father, Dr. James Sidney Parsons, Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick, Ben Chapman, Kenneth Van De Water, Jack Kately, George Parsons, and others I was honored to spend time with. If they were here today, I bet they would be raising their words to preserve the name of their beloved University.
Robert E. Lee put others before himself. He saved Washington College from financial ruin. He fought to defend the South for one reason -- because he loved Virginia.
He was called by God to a different path then envisioned. H.R. Crocker writes: “The truth is this: The march of Providence is so slow and our desires so impatient; the work of progress so immense and our means of aiding it so feeble; the life of humanity is so long, that of the individual so brief, that we often see only the ebb of the advancing wave and thus are discouraged. It is history that teaches us to hope.”
Honoring Robert E. Lee and the deceased, requires sacrifice from self. Love of humanity for all God’s people. C.S. Lewis believed forgiveness begins every day all over again.
Honor doesn’t demand the removal of names or statues or expel a general deciding not to remove a memorial. Perhaps, it is time for the Board of Trustees of Washington and Lee University, and others to give the deceased fond remembrance and preserve history!
Ruth Parsons, Lexington