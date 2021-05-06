Letter: Hope

Referring to Hannah Tudor’s op-ed, ("It was my turn to save you," Feb. 20), her writing is such an emotive sharing of the heart-rending trauma following the death of her father.

It got me thinking over what we find strength in, she called it her armor, to help get through each day. She stated it as, “Just get through this; through today. Tomorrow is better, it has to be better.”

Without using the word, I believe she referred to one of the Christian theologies, HOPE. While I am not an anthropologist, arguably, hope may be one of the first psychological expressions shared by very early hominids.

It’s likely the conditions of life for early man created ample opportunities for feeling hope in finding food, shelter, safety, and just making it to the next day to start all over again.

With that in mind, I think hope may have been involved in the development of religions. For religious practitioners, praying to their higher being is a form of hope, as well as thanking for earlier prayers perhaps answered.

Presumably, never in our history has there been a time when hope was not a necessary component of the human psyche.

Emily Dickinson wrote about it in her poem, “Hope is the thing with feathers – that perches in the soul.”