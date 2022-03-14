Letter: Hopeful that things will get better

I remember when the price of gas went to $3 a gallon for the first time. It was quite a shock. It wasn't quite as shocking this time. With the high price of gas and the high price of groceries I'm sure some people's lives are really feeling the pinch. Meanwhile, the earth keeps spinning.

Why is the man who told a group of wild insurrectionists to "fight like hell" on Jan. 6 still the leader, in exile, of the Republican party? Why do we have a Republican governor who set up a teacher snitch line? Does he have so little respect for teachers?

I am thankful for President Biden. I respect his judgment. The economy is not something that is going to recover by leaps and bounds any time in the future. That is not his fault. The war in Ukraine is something we have to worry about and something a level-headed president will have to deal with. I would not want to have his job. All we can do is pray that some things change for the better and some things don't get worse.

Frank Mathews, Radford