Letter: Hoping for at least one Republican on council

Who let those damn Elephants out in Roanoke?

I thought they were supposed to never forget. Well, it seems their memory is as faded to the size of a cow pie.

On the other hand, those damn Donkeys persist in putting women on council that in reality either don’t have time for the job and/or could care less about many sections of Roanoke.

We need an Eagle in the race and that is David Bowers.

I personally would like to see a good Republican, if there is such a thing as one, on city council. They obviously don’t know or understand how to get one Elephant into a herd of Donkeys. If my memory is correct (and I always stand to be corrected), Bill Carder was the last Elephant to be elected to city council and Ralph Smith as mayor in 2000.

Running three Republicans in our dominated/controlled city of Democrats seems a long shot and splitting that vote two or three ways has proven in the past does not get a Republican on council. I assume if there was only one Republican to vote for, they would have a far better chance of getting at least one elected instead of splitting their votes three ways.

We need Luke Priddy for sure in the two-year unexpired term left vacant by Robert Jeffrey. I believe his unmatched experience of service of chief of staff to our very fine Sen. John Edwards can be a real asset to city council and the citizens of Roanoke.

We’ll be missing a great opportunity for council and all the citizens if they don’t elect him. Ms. McGuire should bide her time and run as an only Republican in ’24 and I believe she would have the best chance of getting on council.

It seems to me we have the youngest slate of Democrats running than ever before. We need the youth of a younger generation over all city council. Let go the old and bring in a newer, younger breed to serve our city.

E. Duane Howard, Roanoke