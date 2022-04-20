Letter: Horse racing industry is rife with cruelty

Last year on Kentucky Derby day, this newspaper published a letter I had written about the horse racing industry.

I wanted people to know some dirty secrets of racing. One of many was the rampant use of illegal and dangerous drugs.

One year later, the horse that crossed the finish line first, Medina Spirit, is dead. He was only 3 years old. He was also disqualified because of a failed drug test and his Hall of Fame trainer has been suspended.

Sadly, horses die almost every day at tracks across the country. The numbers and causes of death are well documented on the website Horseracing Wrongs. I also strongly urge everyone to do some research on horse slaughter and learn the fate of many of the horses when their racing days are over.

I have witnessed the cruelty of horse racing many times. There is one instance that I'll never be able to put out of my mind.

Years ago at Keeneland, a beautiful roan mare was making her move for the lead when all of a sudden her leg snapped. It sounded like a gun shot. She violently hit the ground. She courageously managed to get up and cross the finish line on three legs. Her other leg was dangling, being held together by only a thin piece of skin.

She collapsed and was euthanized on the track. The name of this courageous mare was Timely Assertion. I remember glancing up at the odds board, still in a state of shock. It read: "Post time for next race 18 minutes." Wow. What a caring industry.

The purpose of my letter is simply this: to consider if we citizens want this cruel and corrupt industry to continue in our state. Just follow your conscience. That's all I ask.

Rick Bowman, Wise