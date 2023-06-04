As is my custom, I wrote letters to the editor to two newspapers the week before the Kentucky Derby. I realize that for most people this is the only time they follow horse racing. As a former Thoroughbred owner, I attempt to expose what "The Sport of Kings" is really all about.

Neither of my letters were published. When I checked these papers on Derby day, there were ads for TwinSpires.com, the online betting platform owned by Churchill Downs. I guess that explains that. Evidently the firewall that should exist between opinion and advertising must have cracked somewhere along the way.

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs the week before the Derby. Five horses had to be put down because of injuries. Two just collapsed and died. The trainer of these two horses, Saffie Joseph Jr., was suspended due to circumstances Churchill Downs characterized as "highly unusual." Another horse died May 14. He broke his leg and had to be put down on the track. His was a 3-year-old named Rio Moon. That made for eight dead horses in two weeks at Churchill Downs.

Two of the main causes of horses breaking down are drugs and breeding. Drugs, many of which are illegal, are used to mask pain. Also, horses today tend to be bred for speed with little regard for soundness. Many of the most popular bloodlines produce horses that rarely race more than a couple of years. But boy they are fast. So there you have it — an injured horse running at top speed and feeling no pain. This is a tragedy waiting to happen and unfortunately often does.

Finally, there was another big story that came out after the Derby. The Derby favorite, Forte, was scratched by the state veterinarian the morning of the race because of a bruised foot. Despite this injury the owner and trainer still wanted to run him. It was later disclosed that Forte was disqualified from a race in New York last September after testing positive for an illegal drug used to relieve pain and reduce inflammation. This raises the question as to why the New York Racing Commission is only now revealing this. And by the way, the bettors on Forte still won despite his disqualification. Does this sound fair?

Horseracing is cruel and corrupt and should be banned. An anti-horseracing website said it so well: " You can love horses. You can love horseracing. You can't love both." So true. So very, very true.

Rick Bowman, Wise