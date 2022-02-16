 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hotline evokes grim history

In regard to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s hotline to report teachers who teach the “wrong” things (such as the notion that the South once had slavery), it is perhaps relevant to recall that in Nazi Germany, the secret police (Gestapo) relied strongly on informers to root out “undesirables,” such as people suspected or rumored of being Jews or communists.

The informing could be done secretly about neighbors, friends or even one’s own family members, and it was the life blood of the Gestapo.

Informing was often based on false information, a personal dislike of an acquaintance, or an attempt to ingratiate oneself with the Nazi regime. 

Noel Krieg, Blacksburg

