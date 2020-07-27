Letter: How about a good, positive coronavirus statistic?
Letter: How about a good, positive coronavirus statistic?

On a daily basis, and in most depressing detail, the media informs us of the unhappy statistics the current virus has supplied us with – hundreds of tests that are positive, hundreds of new hospitals admissions, hundreds of patients on ventilators, hundreds of patients that have died. How about a good, positive statistic?

How about letting us know how many victims of this nasty virus have SURVIVED, are eating solid food and are pressing on. Wouldn’t that news be a positive relief and encouragement to all of us? If you happen to know a media person who might be interested in pursuing the above suggestion, please feel free to pass it on.

JULIE EARTHMAN

BLACKSBURG

