At the ripe old age of 80, I am still mystified at the financial machinations of our government. On the one hand there is the regularly scheduled battle over the debt ceiling which continues to rise higher and higher. On the other hand there is the magical appearance of millions of dollars in aid to people suffering disaster in other countries.
Please understand, I do not want those people to suffer. I just wonder why those magic funds don't appear in our own budgets addressing domestic issues of human need. You know, things like clean water, air and soil. Or education, health and social justice.
Helen Ardan, Roanoke