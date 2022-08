I'd just like to make it clear that I am not the same Ronald Bailey who wrote the letter to the editor titled “Most don’t want Williamson Road narrowed” (Aug. 4). I'd be perfectly happy to block all motor vehicles from Williamson Road, from Elm Avenue out to Hollins University. Make it a giant pedestrian / bicycle / skateboard mall — god knows we'd all be healthier for it. The revolution won't be motorized.