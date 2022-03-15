Letter: How about some turnabout for Trump?

During the 2016 presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump got his followers to chant, “lock her up, lock her up,” over Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email and private server for official business, with rare instances of possibly classified information therein, and for removing her personal communications from the trove of emails she turned in for the historical record.

Now we learn that Mr. Trump used his staff’s private phones to call his friends on Jan. 6 to avoid the call log record, took classified documents with him to Florida, and tried to destroy some of them by flushing them down the toilet when the authorities were coming to recover them.

While he still had the authority to carry those documents before noon Jan. 20, 2021, he lost the authority to keep or declassify them at that time. It’s also doubtful that they were otherwise properly handled at Mar-a-Lago.

Dare we turn it about? “Lock him up, lock him up.”

John Martin, Daleville