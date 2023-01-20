 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: How about using extra real estate revenue for property tax relief?

  • 0

As a property owner in the city of Roanoke, I was quite surprised by the marked increase to my real estate assessment and, subsequently, to property taxes. ["Roanoke property values to increase with reassessment," news article, Jan. 5, reported the annual reassessment will generate an estimated increase of $10 million in real estate tax revenue.]  Given the extraordinary inflation that this nation is suffering under, as well as oppressive energy costs from oil and electricity providers, the city would do well to take this windfall and offset the entire personal property tax of each citizen of the city. That would go a long way to help many struggling citizens of Roanoke. 

Jamie Price, Roanoke

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pitts will be missed

Letter: Pitts will be missed

I was very saddened and disappointed to learn that Leonard Pitts has written his last column for this newspaper. Throughout my half-century-pl…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert