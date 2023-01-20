Letter: How about using extra real estate revenue for property tax relief?

As a property owner in the city of Roanoke, I was quite surprised by the marked increase to my real estate assessment and, subsequently, to property taxes. ["Roanoke property values to increase with reassessment," news article, Jan. 5, reported the annual reassessment will generate an estimated increase of $10 million in real estate tax revenue.] Given the extraordinary inflation that this nation is suffering under, as well as oppressive energy costs from oil and electricity providers, the city would do well to take this windfall and offset the entire personal property tax of each citizen of the city. That would go a long way to help many struggling citizens of Roanoke.