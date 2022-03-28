Letter: How can we not intervene in Ukraine?

Does the United States have any obligation to actively intercede in the Ukraine/Russia war?

No rational American wants our military to be in direct combat with Russian forces.

Unfortunately, the capability to engage in war is the reason we have military services, even if we hope they are not needed.

Then there is the not so hidden threat by Putin referencing nuclear weapons. It’s doubtful he or his generals would step over that line, but it is irresponsible to discount even a remote possibility.

Which brings us back to the original question: Does the United States have any obligation to actively intercede in the Ukraine/Russia war?

From a geopolitical/national security standpoint, the answer is probably not enough reason to commit to fight Russia. However, is there such as thing as a moral obligation?

Each American should ask themselves is there any point at which Putin’s atrocities are severe enough for the United States to commit to stop him no matter the theoretical risks?

I asked myself that question. To save one Ukrainian life, my answer is no. One hundred? No. What if we keep adding zeros? At 10,000 is probably where we are now, and I find myself reluctantly saying no. But what about 100,000? One million? Ten million?

It cannot be discounted that Putin will kill Ukrainians until there are none left or until the survivors surrender in hopelessness.

What would be the moral consequences and self-image of America if we were to stand by and watch such a catastrophe?

If the intelligence known to the U.S. and Europe (that may or may not be shared with the public) tells them that Putin will not stop no matter the number of deaths, then what is the excuse for waiting until some hypothetical red line is crossed?

And what of the future? Does any rational person think that if Putin wins, he won’t have a next target, and the next, and the next? And don’t forget China is watching to see how much Russian gets away with.

Olin Anderson, Christiansburg