Letter: How Cline can save his political career

Rep. Cline,
You voted against impeachment and were quoted in an Amy Friedenberger article in the Jan. 14 edition of The Roanoke Times, "Virginia congressional delegation split on impeachment vote" as saying: “Attempts to impeach the president in his final eight days in office will only further fuel the political divide among our citizens and will be detrimental to long-term efforts to unify our country." Mr. Cline, not acknowledging the Big Lie is what further fuels the political divide among our citizens and will be detrimental to long-term efforts to unify our country! How can you preach unity when you haven't dealt with truth and accountability first? That's the step you haven't made Mr. Cline. Your plea would have more of a ring of honesty had you denounced the Big Lie - that Joe Biden won and Trump lost and that there was no fraud and the fact it was a free, fair honest and secure election.
However, you first chose to vote to sign the bogus Amicus Brief, then voted in the wee hours of the morning after the Capitol was attacked by domestic 'brown shirt' terrorists to reject the true and certified votes of the Penn. and Ariz. citizens. Now coupled with this vote against impeachment, you have struck out and failed to hear the truth in what some of your Virginia colleagues in the House said after the vote to impeach:
“His (Trump's) actions are seditious, and he is not fit to serve.”
"If our institutions are going to survive, he (Trump) must be held accountable.”
“Before we can have unity, we must first have justice...”
Sir, you have to walk away from your seditious caucus and the Big Lie because you know it's a lie or do you plan on carrying on this sinister charade during the Biden Administration that will keep you as just another insignificant, faceless 'back bencher' of a minority party...... the truth will set you free .....save the country from a perpetual battle for democracy against the downfall of civil society ...and.... maybe save your political career.
Stephen M. Hatchett, Roanoke