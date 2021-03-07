Letter: How Cline can save his political career

You voted against impeachment and were quoted in an Amy Friedenberger article in the Jan. 14 edition of The Roanoke Times, "Virginia congressional delegation split on impeachment vote" as saying: “Attempts to impeach the president in his final eight days in office will only further fuel the political divide among our citizens and will be detrimental to long-term efforts to unify our country." Mr. Cline, not acknowledging the Big Lie is what further fuels the political divide among our citizens and will be detrimental to long-term efforts to unify our country! How can you preach unity when you haven't dealt with truth and accountability first? That's the step you haven't made Mr. Cline. Your plea would have more of a ring of honesty had you denounced the Big Lie - that Joe Biden won and Trump lost and that there was no fraud and the fact it was a free, fair honest and secure election.