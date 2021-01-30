Letter: How democratic are Virginia Democrats?

Citizens in 26 states have the right to bring initiatives or referendum processes. We do not. Even a state as conservative as Oklahoma has this power.

Moderate Joe Biden wants $15 an hour, yet the legislature seems satisfied with poverty wages until 2026, with the cost of living overtaking those compromised gains. It is unrealistic to expect a strong economic recovery for small business if workers cannot afford to patronize them. Ask the public if we want legalized marijuana, electric vehicle incentives, photovoltaic arrays on public schools, a repeal of "right to work," or stronger vehicle emissions standards.

Section one of the Virginia bill of rights speaks of equality, independence, and property acquisition to create happiness. People are supposed to be the source of power for the common benefit. Our government is not for the purpose of protecting the profits of landlords and owners, or dirty energy monopolies. It is obvious that Virginia needs massive change. We can read and decide for ourselves.

How about a ballot initiative for affordable housing, or more energy efficient building codes? Student loan forgiveness, higher taxes on corporations that profit from low wages overseas? Municipally owned utilities, public banks, legal representation in eviction, or rent control?